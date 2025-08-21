PM to inaugurate new metro lines in Kolkata

Modi to lay foundation for Kona Expressway

Modi will also check out a new subway at Howrah Metro Station and take a metro ride himself.

He's laying the foundation for a six-lane Kona Expressway between Howrah and Kolkata (worth over ₹1,200 crore), aiming for smoother commutes.

In Bihar, he'll launch nearly ₹13,000 crore worth of projects—including a bridge over the Ganga, highway upgrades, a power plant in Buxar, and even new trains like the Amrit Bharat Express.

Plus: housing ceremonies under PMAY are on his schedule too—all part of efforts to boost connectivity and quality of life.