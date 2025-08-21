PM to inaugurate new metro lines in Kolkata
On August 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open new metro lines in Kolkata and kick off big infrastructure projects in Bihar.
The fresh metro routes—connecting Sealdah-Esplanade, Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, and Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar—will make getting around the city much faster.
For example, the Sealdah-Esplanade trip will drop from 40 minutes to just 11.
Modi to lay foundation for Kona Expressway
Modi will also check out a new subway at Howrah Metro Station and take a metro ride himself.
He's laying the foundation for a six-lane Kona Expressway between Howrah and Kolkata (worth over ₹1,200 crore), aiming for smoother commutes.
In Bihar, he'll launch nearly ₹13,000 crore worth of projects—including a bridge over the Ganga, highway upgrades, a power plant in Buxar, and even new trains like the Amrit Bharat Express.
Plus: housing ceremonies under PMAY are on his schedule too—all part of efforts to boost connectivity and quality of life.