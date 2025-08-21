Next Article
Why Karnataka's bike taxi ban is in legal trouble
The Karnataka High Court has criticized the state's blanket ban on bike taxis, calling its legal basis "thin."
Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru pointed out that bike taxis help with affordable last-mile travel and are already legal in 13 other states.
The court also said banning them just because there aren't enough rules isn't a good reason.
Court orders Karnataka to make clear, fair rules
This is a significant development for those who rely on bike taxis for work or getting around crowded cities.
The court highlighted the right to livelihood under the Constitution and ordered that drivers shouldn't face any penalties for now.
The ruling pushes Karnataka to make clear, fair rules instead of outright bans—making urban transport more accessible and flexible.