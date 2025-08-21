Next Article
Wedding bands in UP told to change names referencing gods
Moradabad police have told Muslim wedding band owners to stop using names that reference Hindu gods, after a recent complaint claimed this could offend religious sentiments.
The bands agreed to the change during a meeting with the police.
With over 500 mostly Muslim-run wedding bands in Moradabad, operators are now juggling name changes while keeping up with their bookings.
This isn't the first time such naming issues have come up—similar debates happened recently around eatery names during Kanwar Yatra.