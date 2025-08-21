SC's stray dog ruling ignores ABC rules: Animal rights activist
Animal rights advocate Dr. Sukriti Chauhan has strongly criticized the Supreme Court's recent order to keep all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR permanently sheltered.
She says this move ignores India's Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, which call for sterilizing, vaccinating, and then returning strays to their original areas.
According to Dr. Chauhan, forcing dogs into crowded shelters will only lead to more disease and suffering.
'Knee-jerk reaction'
Calling the ruling "nothing short of a death sentence for every single stray dog in Delhi," Dr. Chauhan argues that the real rabies risk comes from incomplete vaccinations—not from the dogs themselves.
She points out there were just 54 rabies deaths across India in 2024 and suggests that the court's decision reflects a broader tendency for knee-jerk reactions to public fears about dog bites, as emphasized by experts.
Dr. Chauhan advocates for humane solutions
Dr. Chauhan co-founded the No More 50 campaign and has often called out authorities for poor vaccination and sterilization efforts.
She pushes for better civic responsibility, funding, and education—favoring humane solutions like coexistence over mass removal or permanent sheltering of street dogs.