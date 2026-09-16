Axis Max Life: 70% urban Indians want retirement before 60

But there's a catch: most people aren't financially prepared.

While 61% know how much they'll need after retirement, only 11% feel confident their savings will actually last.

Nearly four in 10 worry their money could run out within five years.

About half think retirement planning should start with the first paycheck, with Gen Z respondents' perceived ideal age to start retirement savings at 29 (31 for Millennials and 34 for Gen X), but many still expect to work after retiring.

Health is another concern: three out of four hope to stay fit in retirement, yet just over half have health insurance lined up.