A resolution was passed by the municipal corporation last May to prohibit the sale and supply of alcohol and non-veg

Ayodhya bans liquor, non-veg sale within 15km of Ram temple

By Snehil Singh 01:06 pm Jan 10, 202601:06 pm

The Ayodhya administration has imposed a ban on the sale and delivery of non-vegetarian food items within a 15-kilometer radius of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The decision comes after complaints about non-veg food being served to tourists through online orders. Assistant Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh said, "We received complaints that, despite a previously imposed ban, non-vegetarian food was being served to tourists through online orders."