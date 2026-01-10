LOADING...
Ayodhya bans liquor, non-veg sale within 15km of Ram temple
A resolution was passed by the municipal corporation last May to prohibit the sale and supply of alcohol and non-veg

By Snehil Singh
Jan 10, 2026
01:06 pm
What's the story

The Ayodhya administration has imposed a ban on the sale and delivery of non-vegetarian food items within a 15-kilometer radius of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The decision comes after complaints about non-veg food being served to tourists through online orders. Assistant Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh said, "We received complaints that, despite a previously imposed ban, non-vegetarian food was being served to tourists through online orders."

Compliance warning

Hotels, homestays warned over non-veg and liquor service

Hotels and homestays serving non-veg food and alcoholic drinks have been warned of strict action. Singh said all hotels, shopkeepers, and delivery companies have been informed about the ban order. He added that "continuous monitoring would be done by the administration to ensure compliance."

Ongoing operations

Liquor shops continue operations despite ban

Despite a resolution passed by the municipal corporation last May to prohibit the sale and supply of alcohol and non-veg within a 14-kilometer radius of Ram Path, over two dozen licensed liquor shops are still functioning on the Ram Path. The temple was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals.