Ayodhya bans non-veg food, liquor delivery near Ram temple
India
Ayodhya has just banned the delivery and serving of non-veg food within 15km of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
Hotels, homestays, and online platforms have to stick to only vegetarian options now.
Officials say everyone's been informed, and there will be "continuous monitoring" to make sure the rules are followed.
Why does it matter?
This move is all about keeping the area around the newly inaugurated Ram Temple—one of Hinduism's most important sites—extra respectful for devotees.
The ban means a big shift for local restaurants, hotels, and delivery apps catering to large numbers of visitors.
With Ayodhya's religious tourism on the rise, businesses now have to adapt quickly to these new ground rules.