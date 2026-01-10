Ayodhya bans non-veg food, liquor delivery near Ram temple India Jan 10, 2026

Ayodhya has just banned the delivery and serving of non-veg food within 15km of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Hotels, homestays, and online platforms have to stick to only vegetarian options now.

Officials say everyone's been informed, and there will be "continuous monitoring" to make sure the rules are followed.