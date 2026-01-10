Next Article
Punjab: Dense fog leads to deadly car-bus crash
India
Early Saturday in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, dense fog caused a car carrying five men from Himachal Pradesh to collide with a Punjab Roadways bus.
Four of the men were killed, and one was hospitalized.
They were on their way to Amritsar airport when visibility dropped dangerously low.
Why does this matter?
The victims—Sukhwinder, Sushil Kumar, Brij Kumar, and Arun Kumar—lost their lives simply because the driver couldn't see through the thick fog.
The accident occurred due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.
It's a tough reminder for everyone: driving in heavy fog can be seriously risky, so extra caution is always worth it.