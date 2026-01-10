Bengaluru's set for 8-hour power cuts on January 10-11 India Jan 10, 2026

Heads up, areas under the Soladevanahalli sub-station: there will be planned power cuts this Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 6pm.

KPTCL is doing emergency work at the Soladevanahalli sub-station, so BESCOM says electricity will be off in several areas both days.