Bengaluru's set for 8-hour power cuts on January 10-11
Heads up, areas under the Soladevanahalli sub-station: there will be planned power cuts this Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 6pm.
KPTCL is doing emergency work at the Soladevanahalli sub-station, so BESCOM says electricity will be off in several areas both days.
Who's affected?
More than 35 localities—including Tarabanahalli, Hesaraghatta, Chikkabanavar, Maruti Nagar and Ganapathi Nagar—will see outages.
The shutdown is part of urgent repairs to make the network more reliable.
What should you do?
The outage hits homes and commercial establishments during daytime hours.
To stay ahead, it is recommended to charge your devices early, store some water, finish key tasks before the cut, and unplug electronics.
If you run a business or college in these areas, it's a good idea to adjust timings and let people know.