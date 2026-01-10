Telangana flags toxic syrup batch—Here's what you need to know India Jan 10, 2026

Telangana just issued a stop-use alert for a batch of Almont Kid Syrup after tests found it contained toxic Ethylene Glycol.

This syrup, used for kids' allergy symptoms, was made in January 2025 by Tridus Remedies (Bihar).

The flagged batch is AL-24002, and the warning came after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), East Zone, Kolkata confirmed the contamination.