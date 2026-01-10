Telangana flags toxic syrup batch—Here's what you need to know
Telangana just issued a stop-use alert for a batch of Almont Kid Syrup after tests found it contained toxic Ethylene Glycol.
This syrup, used for kids' allergy symptoms, was made in January 2025 by Tridus Remedies (Bihar).
The flagged batch is AL-24002, and the warning came after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), East Zone, Kolkata confirmed the contamination.
What's happening now?
Authorities have told pharmacies and hospitals to freeze all bottles from this batch.
Director General Shahnawaz Qasim asked everyone to stop using it immediately and hand over any bottles to the nearest Drugs Control office—safety first!
What's next?
To prevent more incidents like this, Telangana now requires all syrups to be tested for harmful chemicals like Diethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol.
If you have questions or spot the syrup, there's a helpline: 1800-599-6969 (weekdays, 10:30am-5pm).