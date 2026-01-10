PM Modi to attend 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' in Gujarat

Modi will join the mantra chanting at 8pm on January 10, followed by a drone show lighting up the night. The next morning brings the Shaurya Yatra—a symbolic procession with 108 horses honoring those who defended the temple centuries ago.

Why does it matter?

This isn't just about rituals—it's a tribute to resilience and those who stood up for their beliefs.

With hundreds of saints gathering and unique events planned, it's a moment where history meets today's spirit.

If you're into stories of courage or cultural heritage, this one stands out.