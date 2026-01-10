PM Modi to attend 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to the iconic Somnath temple on January 10, 2026, for "Somnath Swabhiman Parv"—a four-day event marking 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion and celebrating 75 years since the temple's restoration.
The festival blends history, faith, and culture with activities like a nonstop 72-hour "Om" chant.
What's happening at the Parv?
Modi will join the mantra chanting at 8pm on January 10, followed by a drone show lighting up the night.
The next morning brings the Shaurya Yatra—a symbolic procession with 108 horses honoring those who defended the temple centuries ago.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about rituals—it's a tribute to resilience and those who stood up for their beliefs.
With hundreds of saints gathering and unique events planned, it's a moment where history meets today's spirit.
If you're into stories of courage or cultural heritage, this one stands out.