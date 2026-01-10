Delhi government revises budget to tackle pollution, boost city life

Why should you care?

This means more electric busses, smoother roads, and cleaner air could be on the way.

Transport funding jumped to ₹16,024 crore for things like new flyovers and bridges, while education got a boost too—₹862 crore is set aside for university spaces, and ₹140 crore has been allocated for overdue RTE reimbursements (raising the total to ₹510 crore).

There's also more support for waste management and water supply upgrades.

While some schemes like Mahila Samriddhi are on hold this year, most of these changes aim to make Delhi a healthier, easier place to live—especially if you're dealing with traffic or hoping for better public services.