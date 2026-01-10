Delhi government revises budget to tackle pollution, boost city life
Delhi's government just tweaked its 2025-26 budget, putting extra money—₹496 crore for better roads and ₹180 crore for cleaning up the Yamuna—toward fighting pollution and making daily life smoother.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared these updates while keeping the overall budget at ₹1 lakh crore.
The revised plan was quickly approved in the Assembly.
Why should you care?
This means more electric busses, smoother roads, and cleaner air could be on the way.
Transport funding jumped to ₹16,024 crore for things like new flyovers and bridges, while education got a boost too—₹862 crore is set aside for university spaces, and ₹140 crore has been allocated for overdue RTE reimbursements (raising the total to ₹510 crore).
There's also more support for waste management and water supply upgrades.
While some schemes like Mahila Samriddhi are on hold this year, most of these changes aim to make Delhi a healthier, easier place to live—especially if you're dealing with traffic or hoping for better public services.