Ayodhya: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra cleared in SIT report
India
The big update from Ayodhya: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, who had stepped down after allegations of donation theft surfaced, have now been officially cleared.
The Uttar Pradesh Home Department handed over the SIT's final report on Monday, giving former general secretary Champat Rai and former member Anil Mishra a clean chit.
FIR led to 8 arrests
The SIT was formed on June 13, 2026, at the Trust's request and led by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant.
Early findings led to an FIR against eight others (like Avinash Shukla and Anukalp Mishra) who were arrested under corruption charges.
Rai told police during interrogation that he acted as soon as he got wind of the wrongdoing, and the SIT's final report was handed over to the Trust for action.