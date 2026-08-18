Ayodhya: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra cleared in SIT report

The SIT was formed on June 13, 2026, at the Trust's request and led by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant.

Early findings led to an FIR against eight others (like Avinash Shukla and Anukalp Mishra) who were arrested under corruption charges.

Rai told police during interrogation that he acted as soon as he got wind of the wrongdoing, and the SIT's final report was handed over to the Trust for action.