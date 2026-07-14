Ayodhya Development Authority warns Supriya Mishra to file house papers
Ayodhya Development Authority has sent a final warning to Supriya Mishra, wife of jailed Ram temple donation scam accused Lavkush Mishra.
She has been told to submit paperwork for a two-story house in Banvirpur, Sahadatganj by July 15, or the property could be sealed.
No response was received to an earlier notice, and the land was bought in Supriya's name last December, with construction starting this February.
SIT probing missing Ram Temple donations
This all ties into the ongoing probe of missing Ram temple donations. The case surfaced in June, leading to Lavkush and seven others being arrested after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report.
Investigators recovered nearly ₹80 lakh, including over ₹14 lakh from Lavkush himself.
The SIT has until July 15 to file its final report as directed by the Supreme Court.