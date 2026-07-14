Ayodhya Development Authority warns Supriya Mishra to file house papers

Ayodhya Development Authority has sent a final warning to Supriya Mishra, wife of jailed Ram temple donation scam accused Lavkush Mishra.

She has been told to submit paperwork for a two-story house in Banvirpur, Sahadatganj by July 15, or the property could be sealed.

No response was received to an earlier notice, and the land was bought in Supriya's name last December, with construction starting this February.