Ayodhya police book 8 over alleged Ram Janmabhoomi donation misuse
India
Ayodhya police have booked eight people and several unnamed others for allegedly misusing donations meant for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
This follows a government investigation that flagged serious concerns and called for criminal action.
The case is pretty serious, covering charges like conspiracy, breach of trust, theft by employees, and handling stolen property.
BNS charges may include life imprisonment
If found guilty under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), some accused could face life imprisonment, especially for breach of trust or habitual dealings in stolen property.
Employee theft can mean up to seven years in jail.
Right now, investigators are digging through financial records and digital evidence to figure out who did what and how much was actually taken.