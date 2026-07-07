Ayodhya police consider narcoanalysis and polygraph for donation theft suspects
Ayodhya police are considering conducting narcoanalysis and polygraph tests on five people accused of stealing donations meant for the Ram Temple.
This move comes after their stories didn't add up during questioning on Sunday.
The suspects, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, and Manish Yadav, are now under closer scrutiny as police try to get to the bottom of what really happened.
SIT probes network, reviews ₹124cr spending
Investigators aren't just stopping at these five. They're digging into financial records and digital evidence to see if a bigger network is involved, possibly even linking back to senior temple officials.
The SIT is also reviewing how over ₹124 crore was spent by the Ram Temple Trust, including a huge chunk for the January 22, 2024 consecration ceremony attended by PM Modi.
These narco tests could be key in figuring out if this was a solo act or something much bigger.