Ayodhya police consider narcoanalysis and polygraph for donation theft suspects

SIT probes network, reviews ₹124cr spending

Investigators aren't just stopping at these five. They're digging into financial records and digital evidence to see if a bigger network is involved, possibly even linking back to senior temple officials.

The SIT is also reviewing how over ₹124 crore was spent by the Ram Temple Trust, including a huge chunk for the January 22, 2024 consecration ceremony attended by PM Modi.

These narco tests could be key in figuring out if this was a solo act or something much bigger.