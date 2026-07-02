Ayodhya police question Champat Rai over possible embezzlement of donations
Champat Rai, who used to head the Ram Janmabhoomi temple trust, was questioned by Ayodhya police about possible embezzlement of donations.
The investigation started after cash was found at an employee's home. Rai's driver, Tinnu Yadav, is now one of the suspects.
Ayodhya police spoke with Rai and collected documents from his home as part of the ongoing probe.
Alok Kumar says Rai not charged
VHP international president Alok Kumar said Rai may have shown "negligence," but stressed there are no direct charges against him yet.
The case has also stirred up politics: Congress leaders say they were blocked by police from visiting the temple site during the investigation.
For context, Rai has been a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement since the 1980s and stepped down after his driver was linked to the case.