Ayodhya raids: UP police probe 5-7.5 cr Ram temple donations
India
Big news from Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh police just raided 10 spots linked to a suspected scam involving Ram Temple donations.
The investigation kicked off after claims that ₹5-7.5 crore meant for the temple was misused.
Police visited the homes of eight accused, questioned families, and collected documents to track where the money went.
SIT formed, 8 in custody
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now on the case, and early checks found problems with how donations were handled.
Eight people have been named in an FIR and are currently in custody.
Meanwhile, the temple trust says they are committed to keeping things transparent and making sure devotees' contributions are protected going forward.