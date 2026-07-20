Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust documents found with accused Ramshankar Yadav
India
The Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft case is heating up, with police finding important documents linked to land deals and Trust information from the main accused, Ramshankar Yadav.
Even though Yadav wasn't officially part of the Trust, he reportedly had influence thanks to his connections with senior officials.
Ram Mandir donation probe, 8 arrested
Investigators are looking into how funds might have been diverted, including Yadav's role in choosing who counted donations.
Eight people have been arrested so far. Authorities are also checking out a company tied to Yadav's wife for possible financial irregularities.
The Supreme Court is keeping a close eye on things, and the next hearing is set for July 27.