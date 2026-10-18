Ayodhya Ram temple allows free 90 day Sugam Darshan bookings
India
Planning a trip to the Ayodhya Ram Temple just got easier: devotees can now book free Sugam Darshan passes up to 90 days in advance.
Announced on October 18, 2026, this move is meant to help visitors, especially those traveling from far away, lock in their plans with less hassle.
Ayodhya trust raises passes to 2,000
The Trust has increased the number of daily online passes from 975 to 2,000 and may increase it further if needed.
Passes are released in seven phases plus a Tatkal (same-day) option for last-minute plans.
To keep things fair and smooth, bookings are being introduced through a quick verification step (24 to 48 hours for regular passes, instant for Tatkal).
A dedicated telephone helpline and email reporting facility are being established.