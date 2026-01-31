Ayodhya Ram temple construction to end by April 30

Mishra said that after construction is completed, L&T and Tata Consultancy will exit the temple complex by April 30. He also said that all paperwork and bill payment procedures would be completed by this date. "L&T and Tata Consultancy have offered a three-year warranty for all the work carried out by them," Mishra said.

Post-construction plans

₹1,600 crore paid for Ram temple project

A small team from L&T and Tata Consultancy will stay inside the temple complex for maintenance and upkeep. After April 30, all agreements with these firms and the State Construction Corporation will be taken over by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Mishra also revealed that around ₹1,600 crore has already been paid for the Ram temple project, including GST. The meeting reviewed the progress of construction and associated works, and discussed final timelines for completion and transition of responsibilities.