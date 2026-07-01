Ayodhya Ram temple donation scam prompts 8 arrests, 80L recovered

Varanasi security staff tied to scam

Six of those arrested worked for a Varanasi security agency hired to count temple donations, raising eyebrows about how deep this goes.

One suspect, Lavkush Mishra, even bought land worth ₹23 lakh recently, which police linked to the scam through phone records and raids.

Investigators are now digging into everyone's finances to track down where the rest of the missing money might have gone.