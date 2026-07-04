Ayodhya Ram temple donations ₹7cr missing, SIT arrests 8

Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign trust

Under pressure, two major temple trust members, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, resigned on June 27 after being accused of involvement.

Opposition parties say the investigation isn't going far enough and want more accountability.

Meanwhile, Purnima Kothari, whose family has deep ties to the movement, defended Rai's dedication but agreed that any wrongdoing should be punished.

The SIT has recently questioned Rai, Mishra, and others as part of its ongoing investigation.