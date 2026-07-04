Ayodhya Ram temple donations ₹7cr missing, SIT arrests 8
Big controversy in Ayodhya: over ₹7 crore in Ram Temple donations has reportedly gone missing.
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Pawan Pandey raised the alarm, but the temple trust and Uttar Pradesh government first called it baseless.
Things escalated when opposition leaders got involved, leading to an SIT probe and eight arrests so far.
Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign trust
Under pressure, two major temple trust members, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, resigned on June 27 after being accused of involvement.
Opposition parties say the investigation isn't going far enough and want more accountability.
Meanwhile, Purnima Kothari, whose family has deep ties to the movement, defended Rai's dedication but agreed that any wrongdoing should be punished.
The SIT has recently questioned Rai, Mishra, and others as part of its ongoing investigation.