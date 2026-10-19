Ayodhya Ram temple nearly finished as parkota boundary remains pending
Ayodhya's Ram Temple complex is nearly finished: 148 out of 150 projects are done, with the Parkota boundary remaining the major pending construction work, expected to wrap up by November 15.
The trust is aiming for facade lighting by Diwali, so the temple will really stand out at night during the festivities.
Nripendra Misra supervises final touches
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has handed over all completed work and records to the temple trust.
Final touches are being supervised by Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra, who is making sure everything meets quality standards before signing off on the last bit.
Some landscaping and work on nearby museum spaces are still ongoing, but the target is to complete the Parkota and facade lighting of the temple and Parkota by November 15, with lighting arrangements to be made for Diwali.