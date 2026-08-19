Ayodhya Ram temple nears completion as bronze logo awaits installation
India
The Ram temple in Ayodhya is nearly finished, just waiting on the final touch: a bronze logo for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to be installed on the Purn Smriti Stambh.
Nripendra Mishra, who heads up construction, shared that this last step will mark a major milestone.
Ram Katha Museum scripts becoming videos
Plans for the Ram Katha Museum inside the temple complex are moving forward too. Scripts for its galleries are done and will soon become video form.
The team is also working on upgrades around the temple.