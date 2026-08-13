Ayodhya Ram temple priests wear unstitched yellow clothes August 15
India
Big change coming at Ayodhya's Ram Temple: starting August 15, 2026, priests will wear unstitched yellow clothes for rituals.
This update is part of a push after the Trust faced allegations of donation fraud.
Trust committee approves seasonal dress code
The new dress code shifts with the seasons (silk dhotis and uttariyas in summer, woolen yellow outfits in winter), approved by the Trust's religious committee.
The Special Investigation Team separately recommended pocketless uniforms for the counting staff, donation process videography, and weekly audits to help prevent future fraud.