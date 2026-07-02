Ayodhya Ram temple SIT probes alleged bribery and donation misuse
A big investigation is underway at the Ayodhya Ram Temple after reports surfaced that about 125 people landed jobs there by paying bribes.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now looking into whether temple donation funds were misused and how these questionable hires happened.
Eight jailed after ₹80L seizure
The SIT has already shared its first findings with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Eight people are in jail after authorities seized nearly ₹80 lakh in cash and foreign currency from six of them.
Authorities are also preparing to question a temple trust member. One of the accused, Avinash Shukla, reportedly made statements that led officials to examine the role of a member of the temple trust.
Investigators also found missing appointment letters and service agreements, hinting at bigger problems with how hiring was handled at the temple.