Ayodhya Ram temple SIT probes alleged bribery and donation misuse

Eight jailed after ₹80L seizure

The SIT has already shared its first findings with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Eight people are in jail after authorities seized nearly ₹80 lakh in cash and foreign currency from six of them.

Authorities are also preparing to question a temple trust member. One of the accused, Avinash Shukla, reportedly made statements that led officials to examine the role of a member of the temple trust.

Investigators also found missing appointment letters and service agreements, hinting at bigger problems with how hiring was handled at the temple.