Ayodhya Ram temple staff accused of stealing donations, 2 arrested
India
Cash donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple were allegedly stolen by staff members, sparking an investigation.
After the temple trust filed a complaint, police registered an FIR against eight people, six of them temple employees who handled the money.
So far, two suspects have been arrested and police are still searching for others.
CCTV shows employees taking donation cash
CCTV footage exposed the theft, showing employees taking money from offerings.
The trust filed a complaint, leading to an FIR against eight accused.
Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for others.