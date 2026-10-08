Ayodhya Ram Temple to receive FSSAI Eat Right Place recognition
The iconic Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to receive the "Eat Right Place" recognition/tag from India's top food safety authority, FSSAI.
This means the temple's prasad has passed tough checks for hygiene and quality, so visitors can enjoy it knowing health standards are being taken seriously.
Ayodhya Ram Temple trained, inspected, certified
To snag this certification, the temple had to register with FSSAI, pass a pre-audit for safe food practices, and ensure all food handlers and cooks underwent training through FSSAI-empanelled partners under the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) program, covering the Basic Catering Course and focusing on safe food handling practices.
After that, an independent inspection checked their kitchens and storage.
The result? A two-year certificate showing they're keeping things clean and safe for everyone.