Ayodhya Ram temple trust mandates pocketless coveralls and floor counting
After reports of donation thefts at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has rolled out some serious security upgrades.
Staff now wear pocketless, zipped coveralls to prevent any sneaky moves, and donations are counted on the floor instead of tables in two supervised shifts (8am to 2pm and 2pm to 10 p.m.).
Police to question temple trustees mid-July
Security at the counting center is tighter than ever, with five SIS Security guards, two police officers, bank officials, and Trust representatives all keeping watch.
Staff go through three entry checks, including physical screenings, before getting in.
Still, investigators found some gaps during key times when money went missing.
Police are set to question temple trustees by mid-July to track down the cash and check for bigger scams.