Ayodhya Ram Temple trust meets Monday over donation misuse

Champat Rai, Anil Mishra likely absent

This is the first time Rai and Mishra are expected to miss a trust meeting, which is pretty significant, since both have played major roles in the temple project.

Rai, especially, has been deeply involved since the 1980s and even spearheaded a nationwide donation drive in 2021.

With an FIR in which eight people have been booked and SIT questioning that has taken place, all eyes are on how the trust will handle these high-stakes resignations.