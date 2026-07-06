Ayodhya Ram Temple trust meets Monday over donation misuse
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is holding a Trust meeting on Monday to address the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, who are both facing accusations of misusing donations meant for building the Ayodhya Ram Temple.
The meeting will happen at 3pm inside the temple complex instead of its usual spot, mainly because of security concerns.
Champat Rai, Anil Mishra likely absent
This is the first time Rai and Mishra are expected to miss a trust meeting, which is pretty significant, since both have played major roles in the temple project.
Rai, especially, has been deeply involved since the 1980s and even spearheaded a nationwide donation drive in 2021.
With an FIR in which eight people have been booked and SIT questioning that has taken place, all eyes are on how the trust will handle these high-stakes resignations.