Ayodhya Ram Temple trust meets over donation misuse allegations, resignations
India
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is holding an important meeting to talk about allegations that donations for the Ayodhya Ram Temple may have been misused.
The group also discussed the surprise resignations of two key members, general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra.
Out of 14 trust members, only 10 get to vote on big decisions.
Trust divided over resignations and governance
Trust members are split: some want to accept the resignations right away, while others prefer to wait for a Special Investigation Team report coming July 15.
They're also considering changes in how things are run and who's in charge.