Ayodhya Ram Temple trust meets over donation misuse allegations, resignations India Jul 06, 2026

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is holding an important meeting to talk about allegations that donations for the Ayodhya Ram Temple may have been misused.

The group also discussed the surprise resignations of two key members, general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra.

Out of 14 trust members, only 10 get to vote on big decisions.