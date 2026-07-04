Ayodhya SIT believes stolen Ram temple gold melted into biscuits
India
The big news from Ayodhya is that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) believes gold ornaments stolen from the Ram Temple were melted into biscuits to cover their tracks.
After several searches turned up nothing, the team questioned temple staff about how valuables are stored and asked for detailed records of all offerings.
Ayodhya SIT probes mint, 8 arrested
The SIT is also digging into financial transactions at the government mint and reauditing five years of the temple trust's accounts, including donations and construction spending.
Since June 7, eight people have been arrested, including main accused Avinash Shukla.
Even senior trust members have faced questioning as calls grow for more transparency and possibly a Supreme Court-monitored investigation.