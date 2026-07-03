Ayodhya SIT questions 3 Ram Janmabhoomi Trust members on donations

Resigned members Rai and Mishra scrutinized

Two members, Rai and Mishra, who recently resigned amid corruption claims, are facing extra scrutiny as the SIT digs into oversight failures.

Meanwhile, cash seizures and arrests have added to the drama: Avinash Shukla was taken into police custody after ₹20.40 lakh was found at his home, following earlier raids that recovered nearly ₹80 lakh.

The SIT's final report, expected by July 15, will decide if others get investigated too, with concerns about ₹5 to 7.5 crore possibly misused.