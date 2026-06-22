Ayodhya SIT to submit alleged Ram temple donation misuse report
Big news from Ayodhya: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into alleged misuse of donation funds at the Ram temple is likely to submit its preliminary report to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.
Out of 150 suspects, about 25 could face action soon, and those already questioned by the SIT have been told not to leave the town until further orders.
Ram temple land overpriced 500-800%
Turns out, there were some major red flags: land for the temple was bought at prices way above market rates, sometimes by 500% to 800%.
The SIT also dug into possible fund misuse during last year's Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela and checked records going back to 2021.
Thanks to disclosures, ₹2 crore has already been recovered. Investigators looked closely at how donations were collected and tracked bank transactions linked to the temple trust.
All this evidence will be reviewed in its upcoming report.