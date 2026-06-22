Ayodhya SIT to submit alleged Ram temple donation misuse report

Ram temple land overpriced 500-800%

Turns out, there were some major red flags: land for the temple was bought at prices way above market rates, sometimes by 500% to 800%.

The SIT also dug into possible fund misuse during last year's Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela and checked records going back to 2021.

Thanks to disclosures, ₹2 crore has already been recovered. Investigators looked closely at how donations were collected and tracked bank transactions linked to the temple trust.

All this evidence will be reviewed in its upcoming report.