Ayodhya temple theft spotlights Tinnu Yadav calls to Akhilesh Yadav
The alleged theft from Ayodhya's Ram Temple has sparked political drama.
Police say the accused, Ramshankar "Tinnu" Yadav, called Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav almost daily, sometimes up to three times a day, before his arrest.
The first incident of alleged theft allegedly surfaced on June 5 but wasn't acted on right away, raising eyebrows about possible delays.
Dubey hints link, Akhilesh Yadav rebuts
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hinted at a close link between Tinnu and Akhilesh, even calling him "Tippu."
Akhilesh fired back online, claiming big names are being protected while smaller ones get targeted.
With Uttar Pradesh elections coming up and the Ram Temple being a major talking point for BJP, investigators are now digging into whether these frequent calls had any influence on the thefts or their late reporting.