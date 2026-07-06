Ayodhya temple theft spotlights Tinnu Yadav calls to Akhilesh Yadav

Dubey hints link, Akhilesh Yadav rebuts

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hinted at a close link between Tinnu and Akhilesh, even calling him "Tippu."

Akhilesh fired back online, claiming big names are being protected while smaller ones get targeted.

With Uttar Pradesh elections coming up and the Ram Temple being a major talking point for BJP, investigators are now digging into whether these frequent calls had any influence on the thefts or their late reporting.