Ayodhya temple trust meeting to pick officials amid theft probe

Big day in Ayodhya: the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is meeting today to pick a new general secretary and fill three trustee spots, all while dealing with the fallout from a recent donation theft scandal.

The SIT investigation led to eight arrests and the recovery of cash including ₹20.39 lakh from one accused, along with gold, silver, and foreign currency, so these decisions are getting extra attention.