Ayodhya temple trust meeting to pick officials amid theft probe
Big day in Ayodhya: the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is meeting today to pick a new general secretary and fill three trustee spots, all while dealing with the fallout from a recent donation theft scandal.
The SIT investigation led to eight arrests and the recovery of cash including ₹20.39 lakh from one accused, along with gold, silver, and foreign currency, so these decisions are getting extra attention.
Trust to consider 1st CEO hire
First up is a 3pm meeting focused on those new appointments.
Then at 4pm Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das will lead talks about hiring the temple's first-ever CEO, someone who'll help tighten up finances and keep things running smoothly.
They're also set to take up financial transparency and review thousands of CEO applications already pouring in.