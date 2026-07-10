Ayodhya temple trust seeks devoted CEO after donation misuse allegations
India
The Ayodhya temple trust is looking for a new CEO following allegations that donations were misused.
A special committee has been set up to find someone who's not just qualified, but also deeply devoted to Lord Ram because restoring trust is now the top priority.
Haware warns rebuilding faith takes years
Committee member Suresh Haware compared the challenge to running big temples like Tirupati and Shirdi, saying it takes years to rebuild faith once it's lost.
The trust hopes that with a new, dedicated leader, it can bring back transparency and reassure everyone that donations are in safe hands.