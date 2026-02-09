Ayodhya terror plot accused killed inside jail by fellow inmate

Abdul Rahman, a 20-year-old terror suspect arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on Ayodhya 's Ram Temple , was murdered inside Faridabad's Neemka Jail. The incident took place on Sunday night when another inmate, Arun Choudhary, attacked him with a sharp weapon, The Times of India reported. Rahman sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Inmate profile Choudhary has murder and attempt-to-murder charges in 8 cases Choudhary, who was shifted to Neemka Jail from Kathua jail in October 2024, is a Kashmiri youth with murder and attempt-to-murder charges in eight cases across Jammu and Amritsar. Rahman was arrested on March 2, 2025, by a joint team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Faridabad Special Task Force (STF), and Intelligence Bureau near Pali village with two hand grenades, according to The Indian Express.

Attack plan Rahman was allegedly planning to detonate grenades at Ram temple Rahman was allegedly planning to detonate grenades at the Ram Temple. He was reportedly in touch with Abu Sufiyan, a terrorist linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to police officials. His family has defended him, saying he was falsely implicated. His mother claimed he only operated a battery-powered rickshaw and pleaded for his return, citing health issues that required surgery.

