Ayodhya to celebrate Deepotsav Diwali with Ram Mandir prayers
India
Ayodhya is gearing up for a special Diwali on Sunday, November 8, 2026.
This year's festival is extra meaningful because it includes prayers at the Ram Mandir, inaugurated in January 2024.
The city will come alive with Deepotsav, the signature celebration of lights, making this Diwali one to remember.
Diyas processions and Ramleela in Ayodhya
From November 5 to 8, Ayodhya will glow with thousands of diyas along the Saryu River and across town.
Expect colorful Shobha Yatra processions bringing Ramayana stories to life, lively Ramleela performances with music and dance, plus big highlights like the Saryu Maha Aarti and laser shows.
With devotees and visitors joining in, Ayodhya's Diwali blends tradition and community spirit into something truly unique.