Ayodhya to light up 26L diyas, break last year's record
This Diwali, Ayodhya is set to light up the Saryu River with over 26 lakh earthen lamps on October 19, hoping to top its own Guinness World Record from last year (22.23 lakh diyas).
The massive lighting will happen at the iconic Ram ki Paidi and adjoining ghats, managed by thousands of volunteers from Awadh University.
Each diya is a tribute to Lord Ram: Official
Over 1,100 spiritual leaders and seers will join a collective Aarti on the riverbanks, making it a truly special night.
As Mukesh Kumar Meshram put it, "each diya is a tribute to Lord Ram and a reflection of the people's faith."
The event blends record-breaking energy with deep cultural pride—showing how tradition can bring people together in big ways, as an interpretation of the occasion's significance.