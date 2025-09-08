Ayodhya to light up 26L diyas, break last year's record

Each diya is a tribute to Lord Ram: Official

Over 1,100 spiritual leaders and seers will join a collective Aarti on the riverbanks, making it a truly special night.

As Mukesh Kumar Meshram put it, "each diya is a tribute to Lord Ram and a reflection of the people's faith."

The event blends record-breaking energy with deep cultural pride—showing how tradition can bring people together in big ways, as an interpretation of the occasion's significance.