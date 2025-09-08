Woman loses ₹5.85cr to fake cops in 5-day ordeal
A woman in Gurugram lost a staggering ₹5.85 crore after scammers pretended to be law enforcement officials and accused her of being linked to a fake drug case.
They threatened her with jail time and harm to her family, forcing her over five stressful days—while watching her on video calls—to transfer huge sums from her bank accounts.
Banks under fire for not stopping suspicious transactions
The victim says HDFC Bank didn't flag transactions that were nearly 200 times bigger than her normal spending—even though smaller, routine payments usually get flagged for review.
ICICI Bank also allowed massive deposits into an almost empty account before freezing it, and the money was quickly moved through other banks without proper ID checks.
So far, only ₹1 crore has been recovered, raising big questions about how banks handle security and protect their customers from these kinds of scams.