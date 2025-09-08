Heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Rajasthan; depression moves northwest

IMD issues alerts, warns of flash floods

The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, warning about possible flash floods, waterlogging, and crop damage over the next 24 hours.

Locals are being asked to stay cautious and avoid vulnerable areas. Farmers should take precautions to protect their crops from heavy rain.

Monsoon activity is shifting westward this week, so it's a good idea to keep an eye on updates if you're in these regions.