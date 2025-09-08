Next Article
Heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Rajasthan; depression moves northwest
A deep depression over southeast Pakistan and parts of Rajasthan and Kutch has brought intense rainfall to western India over the weekend and into September 8, 2024.
Isolated locations in Saurashtra, Kutch, North Gujarat, and southwest Rajasthan have seen more than 21cm of rain as the system moves northwest.
IMD issues alerts, warns of flash floods
The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, warning about possible flash floods, waterlogging, and crop damage over the next 24 hours.
Locals are being asked to stay cautious and avoid vulnerable areas. Farmers should take precautions to protect their crops from heavy rain.
Monsoon activity is shifting westward this week, so it's a good idea to keep an eye on updates if you're in these regions.