Jharkhand: 5 masked men loot jewelry shop in Ramgarh

Police reviewing CCTV footage to track down suspects

The robbers grabbed about ₹2.5 lakh in cash plus gold and silver items.

When staff tried to resist, they were attacked; the shop owner Ashish was hit on the head with a pistol and shots were fired.

Police arrived at the scene after being informed by locals and are now reviewing CCTV footage to track down the suspects.

This comes just weeks after a similar jewelry heist in Hyderabad.