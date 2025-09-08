India-US trade deal talks to wrap up by October

India exploring new trade deals with Qatar, EU

This deal could make it easier for Indian goods to reach the US and vice versa by lowering tariffs and easing tensions—especially after recent US penalties on Indian imports tied to Russia.

With talks expected to wrap up their first phase by October 2025, India's also looking beyond just the US, exploring new deals with Qatar and the EU, plus using data analytics to find fresh export markets.

It's all about giving Indian businesses more global opportunities while keeping core industries protected.