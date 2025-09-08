India-US trade deal talks to wrap up by October
India is negotiating a major new trade deal with the US, hoping to double their annual trade to $500 billion.
The Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is being negotiated to potentially cover areas like dairy, agriculture, fisheries, and MSMEs—basically touching a lot of everyday businesses.
India exploring new trade deals with Qatar, EU
This deal could make it easier for Indian goods to reach the US and vice versa by lowering tariffs and easing tensions—especially after recent US penalties on Indian imports tied to Russia.
With talks expected to wrap up their first phase by October 2025, India's also looking beyond just the US, exploring new deals with Qatar and the EU, plus using data analytics to find fresh export markets.
It's all about giving Indian businesses more global opportunities while keeping core industries protected.