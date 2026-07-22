Ayodhya trust names religious committee under Swami Govind Dev Giri
India
The team behind Ayodhya's new Ram Temple has just refreshed its main religious committee to oversee religious affairs at the temple.
Led by Swami Govind Dev Giri, the group includes respected saints and will make sure all rituals stick to tradition and train priests for the temple's future.
Trust fields over 5,200 CEO applications
The Trust is still searching for a new CEO after getting flooded with over 5,200 applications, so for now, Krishna Mohan stays on as interim General Secretary.
They are also reviewing how donations are handled and tightening up security.
The next big meeting to sort out these details is set for September 2.