Ayodhya trust to meet September 2 to pick general secretary

Krishna Mohan is currently filling in as interim general secretary. There is talk about bringing Rai back, especially since he has stayed active with local seers and has some public backing.

Mishra, also cleared by the SIT, called the accusations against him a "conspiracy against Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi" and said it was "an attempt to remove him from his post."

The upcoming meeting should settle who takes on long-term leadership.