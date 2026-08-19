Ayodhya trust to meet September 2 to pick general secretary
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is meeting in Ayodhya on September 2, mainly to pick a new full-time general secretary.
This follows a recent SIT report that cleared former general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra of any financial wrongdoing, after both had stepped down in June over donation misuse allegations.
Krishna Mohan interim general secretary
Krishna Mohan is currently filling in as interim general secretary. There is talk about bringing Rai back, especially since he has stayed active with local seers and has some public backing.
Mishra, also cleared by the SIT, called the accusations against him a "conspiracy against Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi" and said it was "an attempt to remove him from his post."
The upcoming meeting should settle who takes on long-term leadership.