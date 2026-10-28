Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple adopts winter hours from Nov 1
India
Heads up if you're planning a visit: the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is switching to winter hours starting November 1, 2026.
Doors will now open a bit later at 4am and close slightly sooner at 10pm compared to the old schedule of 3:45am to 10:30pm.
Ram Lalla ritual schedule at Ayodhya
The updated schedule packs in several rituals and rest breaks for Ram Lalla.
Mornings start with Mangala Aarti at 4:30am. then there's a pause for rituals until general darshan opens at 7am
Expect short breaks around breakfast (Bal Bhog at 8 a.m.) and lunch prep (Raj Bhog at 11:30 a.m.).
Afternoon darshan pauses for Ram Lalla's rest from 12:30pm to 1:30pm with evening rituals wrapping up by Shayan Aarti at 9:30pm before closing time.