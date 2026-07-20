Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust starts SBI supervised donation counting
After a recent donation theft, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya has rolled out a new system for counting cash donations.
Now, everything happens under State Bank of India's supervision, with two shifts of 10 to 12 people each making sure the process stays transparent and fair.
Shobhnath Mishra leads counting, 8 arrested
Shobhnath Mishra is now leading the cash counting team, taking over from Subhash Shrivastava who was arrested in connection to the theft.
Four supervisors (including an ex-serviceman) are keeping an eye on things, with senior in-charge Capt K K Tiwari responsible for daily reporting of the counting process.
The June incident led to eight arrests and recovery of cash from multiple accused, with the highest being ₹20.39 lakh from Avinash Shukla, plus gold, silver, and foreign currency.