Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust starts SBI supervised donation counting

Shobhnath Mishra is now leading the cash counting team, taking over from Subhash Shrivastava who was arrested in connection to the theft.

Four supervisors (including an ex-serviceman) are keeping an eye on things, with senior in-charge Capt K K Tiwari responsible for daily reporting of the counting process.

The June incident led to eight arrests and recovery of cash from multiple accused, with the highest being ₹20.39 lakh from Avinash Shukla, plus gold, silver, and foreign currency.