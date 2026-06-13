AYUSH memorandum targets Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips over 'pseudoscience' claim
The Ministry of AYUSH has issued an official memorandum/complaint against Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, known online as "The Liver Doc," after he called Ayurveda a "pseudoscience" on social media.
The ministry says it's taken the step after the ministry said it had received multiple complaints and that earlier communications to the NMC, NCISM, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting received no response, and is now asking for immediate action against him.
Dr. Philips alleges ministry silencing attempt
Dr. Philips responded on social media, saying the ministry is trying to silence him for speaking out. He shared that there was even a meeting aimed at getting his accounts taken down.
Quoting the Indian Constitution's call for scientific thinking, he said he's just promoting inquiry and stands by his view that Ayurveda isn't backed by science.
Dr. Philips regains Instagram access
Dr. Philips also mentioned he briefly lost access to his Instagram account but managed to recover it within an hour, reassuring followers that he's back online.