AYUSH memorandum targets Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips over 'pseudoscience' claim India Jun 13, 2026

The Ministry of AYUSH has issued an official memorandum/complaint against Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, known online as "The Liver Doc," after he called Ayurveda a "pseudoscience" on social media.

The ministry says it's taken the step after the ministry said it had received multiple complaints and that earlier communications to the NMC, NCISM, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting received no response, and is now asking for immediate action against him.